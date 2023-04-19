Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 469,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 684.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 302.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 249,559 contracts, representing approximately 25.0 million underlying shares or approximately 116.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 23,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CMG options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
