Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEE, REGN, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total of 45,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 11,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,205 contracts, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,940 contracts, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
