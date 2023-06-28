Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NCLH, LEN, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 96,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 16,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 63,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, LEN options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SMCI YTD Return
Funds Holding ZIPR
Funds Holding EGIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.