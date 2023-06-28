Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NCLH, LEN, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 96,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 16,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 63,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

