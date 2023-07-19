Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYRG, ORCL, AIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG), where a total of 371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 83,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 43,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) saw options trading volume of 720 contracts, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MYRG options, ORCL options, or AIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ZOLT Videos
Hancock Whitney Historical Earnings
REYN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.