Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYRG, ORCL, AIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG), where a total of 371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 83,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 43,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) saw options trading volume of 720 contracts, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

