Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, LRCX, SAVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 15,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 225.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 18,461 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 156.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 24,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
