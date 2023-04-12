Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, ISEE, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 17,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 27,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 46,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, ISEE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
LHX Stock Predictions
Omnicom Group DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.