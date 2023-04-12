Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, ISEE, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 17,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 27,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 46,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, ISEE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

