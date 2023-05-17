Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, SPLK, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 329,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 32,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 11,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 762,179 contracts, representing approximately 76.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 68,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
