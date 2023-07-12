Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, BA, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 430,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 36,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 77,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 8,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 21,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BA options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSCP
AOS Videos
Funds Holding UPAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.