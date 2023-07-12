Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, BA, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 430,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 36,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 77,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 8,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 21,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BA options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.