Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, NTAP, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 33,095 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 5,803 contracts, representing approximately 580,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, NTAP options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
