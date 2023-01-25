Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, AMGN, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 36,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 889,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 46,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, AMGN options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
