Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRTX, UBER, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total of 13,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,800 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 134,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 50,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
