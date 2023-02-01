Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRCY, NKE, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total volume of 1,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 33,929 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 51,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRCY options, NKE options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
