Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPW, OMC, CPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 41,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) options are showing a volume of 7,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,900 underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) saw options trading volume of 8,386 contracts, representing approximately 838,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

