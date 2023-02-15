Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPW, IAC, CHEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 171,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 42,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 9,519 contracts, representing approximately 951,900 underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) options are showing a volume of 3,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

