Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, VLO, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 16,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

