Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, VLO, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 16,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, VLO options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.