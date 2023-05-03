Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, MPC, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 13,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 15,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 5,602 contracts, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

