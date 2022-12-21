Markets
MDT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, UWMC, FL

December 21, 2022 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 43,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 5,742 contracts, representing approximately 574,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 9,107 contracts, representing approximately 910,700 underlying shares or approximately 45% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 3,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

