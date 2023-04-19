Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, GME, AMEH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 340,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 66,183 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 1,462 contracts, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

