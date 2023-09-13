Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, PFSI, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 1,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 37,081 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
