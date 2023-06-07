Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, GMS, ACM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 21,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 2,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 10,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

