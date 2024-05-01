Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, BBY, FANG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 2,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 572,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $532.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $532.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 10,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 5,992 contracts, representing approximately 599,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

