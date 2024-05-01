Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, BBY, FANG

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 10,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 5,992 contracts, representing approximately 599,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCK options, BBY options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TWER Options Chain
CGTX Videos
Funds Holding JMAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.