Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, BBY, FANG

May 01, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 2,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 572,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $532.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $532.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 10,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 5,992 contracts, representing approximately 599,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
