Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, SRPT, DBRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 17,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 8,206 contracts, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 12,156 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,900 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

