Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAT, AFRM, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total volume of 24,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 91,715 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 10,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,944 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAT options, AFRM options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Real Estate Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding QSR
Funds Holding HUNT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.