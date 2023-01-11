Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAT, AFRM, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total volume of 24,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 91,715 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 10,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,944 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAT options, AFRM options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.