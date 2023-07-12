Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, ALB, RXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 235,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 20,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 7,922 contracts, representing approximately 792,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) saw options trading volume of 7,367 contracts, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,700 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
