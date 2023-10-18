News & Insights

Markets
LYV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYV, CVX, SNA

October 18, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 9,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 986,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,839 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) options are showing a volume of 1,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, CVX options, or SNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ZM Videos
 Funds Holding OAS
 Funds Holding GSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV
CVX
SNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.