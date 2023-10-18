Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYV, CVX, SNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 9,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 986,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,839 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) options are showing a volume of 1,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

