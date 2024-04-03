Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LW, DIS, AVGO

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 85,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 24,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LW options, DIS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of GRSH
SZE Videos
ABCO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.