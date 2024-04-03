Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LW, DIS, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 21,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 4,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 85,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 24,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LW options, DIS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.