Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, MS, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 25,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 53,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, MS options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
