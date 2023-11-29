News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, MS, REGN

November 29, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 25,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 53,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
