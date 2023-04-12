Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, AAP, DISH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 17,491 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 7,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 38,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

