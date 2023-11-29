Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, PYPL, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 11,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 144,883 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 7,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,909 contracts, representing approximately 990,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, PYPL options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
ETFs Holding PRTY
Microchip Technology market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.