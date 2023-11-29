News & Insights

LULU

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, PYPL, NOW

November 29, 2023 — 01:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 11,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 144,883 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 7,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,909 contracts, representing approximately 990,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

