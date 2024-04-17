Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, ABT, AIG

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 32,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 18,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 5,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,700 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, ABT options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MWA Options Chain
EXPR Split History
CLPR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.