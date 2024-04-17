News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, ABT, AIG

April 17, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 20,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 32,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 18,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 5,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,700 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

