Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRN, ZS, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 2,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.1% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 380,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 7,155 contracts, representing approximately 715,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,600 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRN options, ZS options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: JPI Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of BENE
TNYA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.