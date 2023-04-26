Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRN, ZS, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 2,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.1% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 380,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 7,155 contracts, representing approximately 715,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,600 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRN options, ZS options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.