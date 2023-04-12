Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, FOUR, DEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 8,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 7,865 contracts, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) saw options trading volume of 5,729 contracts, representing approximately 572,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

