Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, AOSL, RPM

April 03, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 4,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 459,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $970 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $970 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) options are showing a volume of 501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) options are showing a volume of 2,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of RPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of RPM. Below is a chart showing RPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

