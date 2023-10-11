Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMAT, PEN, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 12,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

