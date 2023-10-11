Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMAT, PEN, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 12,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMAT options, PEN options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ADI shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HIGC
EWW market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.