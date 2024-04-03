Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, RH, IBM

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,518 contracts, representing approximately 951,800 underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 42,204 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
