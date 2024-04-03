News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, RH, IBM

April 03, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 35,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,518 contracts, representing approximately 951,800 underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 42,204 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, RH options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ESRT Videos
 OCN YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of SBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
RH
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.