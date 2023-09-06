Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LFST, MCB, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST), where a total volume of 5,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,900 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) saw options trading volume of 534 contracts, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares or approximately 62% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,788 contracts, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

