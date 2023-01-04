Markets
KMX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, CF, AMBA

January 04, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 19,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 12,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,179 contracts, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, CF options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Stocks mentioned

KMX
CF
AMBA

