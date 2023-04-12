Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, AAL, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 41,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 205,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 35,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 23,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

