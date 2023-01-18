Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, EA, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 36,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,926 contracts, representing approximately 892,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,187 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KHC options, EA options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AMD Price Target
ADM market cap history
GLTO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.