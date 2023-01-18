Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, EA, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 36,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,926 contracts, representing approximately 892,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,187 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

