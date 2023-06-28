Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, UAL, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 65,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 30,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 39,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
