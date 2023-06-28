News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, UAL, DE

June 28, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 65,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 30,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 39,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, UAL options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACGL Price Target
 ETFs Holding RNST
 Institutional Holders of MUEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
UAL
DE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.