JNJ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, NNOX, MDGL

May 31, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 27,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 19,916 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,609 contracts, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, NNOX options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

