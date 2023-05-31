Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, NNOX, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 27,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 19,916 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,609 contracts, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, NNOX options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ENZ Average Annual Return
Funds Holding BT
Funds Holding COG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.