Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JBHT, UNP, DG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 3,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 826,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 16,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 7,663 contracts, representing approximately 766,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

