Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, CRNX, WGO

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) options are showing a volume of 6,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 4,167 contracts, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRON options, CRNX options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CFII YTD Return
IIPR Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AWP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.