Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, CRNX, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 3,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 315,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) options are showing a volume of 6,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 4,167 contracts, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRON options, CRNX options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.