Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, ASO, CRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 2,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 290,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186.6% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 25,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) options are showing a volume of 7,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 782,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRON options, ASO options, or CRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

