Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, ASO, CRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 2,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 290,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186.6% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 25,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) options are showing a volume of 7,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 782,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRON options, ASO options, or CRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of KED
Moodys Average Annual Return
UBCP Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.