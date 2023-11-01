Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRM, FYBR, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 7,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,500 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) options are showing a volume of 14,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 65,085 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,800 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
