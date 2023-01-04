Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, MRNA, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 176,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 36,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,089 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 13,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

