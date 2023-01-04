Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, MRNA, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 176,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 36,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,089 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 13,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, MRNA options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Healthcare Dividend Stock List
Marriott International shares outstanding history
CBAY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.