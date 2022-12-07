Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INST, WMT, TPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Instructure Holdings Inc (Symbol: INST), where a total of 2,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of INST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 251,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of INST. Below is a chart showing INST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 60,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 6,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 12,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INST options, WMT options, or TPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.