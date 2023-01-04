Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, GERN, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 40,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Geron Corp. (Symbol: GERN) saw options trading volume of 50,351 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of GERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GERN. Below is a chart showing GERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 5,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GERN options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
EFX Next Dividend Date
BLE Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.