Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, GERN, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 40,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Geron Corp. (Symbol: GERN) saw options trading volume of 50,351 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of GERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GERN. Below is a chart showing GERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 5,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

