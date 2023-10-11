Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, AMR, JBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 20,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 8,735 contracts, representing approximately 873,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
