Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IART, APA, WAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), where a total of 4,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month of 370,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 70,856 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 16,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 67,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 13,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IART options, APA options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
